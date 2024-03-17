Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.68

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and traded as high as $5.84. Kingfisher shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 60,429 shares changing hands.
Kingfisher Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
