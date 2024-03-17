Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,582.0 days.

Kinnevik Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNKBF remained flat at C$9.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.88. Kinnevik has a twelve month low of C$8.36 and a twelve month high of C$16.00.

Kinnevik Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early to late venture and growth capital. The firm also prefers indirect investments in venture capital funds. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

