Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,582.0 days.
Kinnevik Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KNKBF remained flat at C$9.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.88. Kinnevik has a twelve month low of C$8.36 and a twelve month high of C$16.00.
Kinnevik Company Profile
