Klaviyo, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:KVYO)

Klaviyo’s (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 18th. Klaviyo had issued 19,200,000 shares in its IPO on September 20th. The total size of the offering was $576,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91. Klaviyo has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth $1,708,162,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $34,203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $5,111,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.