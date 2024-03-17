Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 551,340 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,741,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 515,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.