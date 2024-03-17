Komodo Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $46.32 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00070239 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00022579 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,608,385 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

