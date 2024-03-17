Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Update

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 14th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.01. 5,764,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,872. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

