Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Update

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 14th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.01. 5,764,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,872. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $64.49.
Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
