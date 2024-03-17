KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KT by 165.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,251 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of KT during the second quarter worth about $33,578,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 299.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,710,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 215.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,362 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KT by 38.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,284,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 632,530 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Stock Down 1.8 %

KT stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KT has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

