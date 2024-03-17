Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 12.4 %

KIROY stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. 1,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088. Kumba Iron Ore has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Kumba Iron Ore Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This is an increase from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

