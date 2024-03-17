Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Lancashire stock remained flat at $8.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. Lancashire has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $8.44.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

