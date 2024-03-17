Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in February

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.63. 850,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,157. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $161.13 and a 12 month high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

