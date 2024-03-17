Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 14th total of 59,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth $941,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth $11,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Lavoro Trading Down 3.2 %

LVRO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 22,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. Lavoro has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $626.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lavoro will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

