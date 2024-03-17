Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,775,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 3,417,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of LMPMF stock remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.