Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Short Interest Update

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,775,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 3,417,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of LMPMF stock remained flat at $0.25 on Friday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
