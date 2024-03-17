LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of LZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 3,039,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,671. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 163.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $239,430.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,093 shares of company stock worth $540,074. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

