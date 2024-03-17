LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director John A. Roush Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $157,182. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT opened at $66.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. West Tower Group LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMAT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

