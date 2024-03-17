Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $167.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

