Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.28

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund's share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $6.89. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 932,246 shares changing hands.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,687,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,326,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 166,860 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,549 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 118,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,676,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,399,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 102,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

