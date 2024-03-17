Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.28

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $6.89. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 932,246 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
