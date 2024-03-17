Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 14th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

LWAY traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,316. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $161.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,413,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,136,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 3,468 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $46,609.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,271,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,868.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $155,154.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,413,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,136,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,216 shares of company stock worth $818,566 over the last ninety days. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $27,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

