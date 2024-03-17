Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Director Stephen L. Sabba Sells 1,893 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGNDGet Free Report) Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LGND stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $94.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

