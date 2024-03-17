LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RAMP. Susquehanna raised their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

LiveRamp Stock Down 2.1 %

LiveRamp stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.50 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 348.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in LiveRamp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Articles

