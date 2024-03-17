LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.08

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.08 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 17.01 ($0.22). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 18,216 shares changing hands.

LMS Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £14.53 million, a P/E ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.07.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

