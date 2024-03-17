Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.82. 5,151,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

