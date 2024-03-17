Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Update

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 14th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Logan Ridge Finance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 22.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 550.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Logan Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $49,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logan Ridge Finance Price Performance

Shares of LRFC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.32. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.15%.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

