Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 14th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lottery.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lottery.com by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lottery.com during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lottery.com during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lottery.com by 3,714.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 92,859 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 758,217 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lottery.com Stock Down 3.8 %

LTRY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,234. Lottery.com has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

