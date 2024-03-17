Luceco (LON:LUCE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $138.60

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.60 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.52). Luceco shares last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.54), with a volume of 205,860 shares.

Luceco Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of £193.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,505.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Luceco

In other news, insider John Hornby purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £1,794 ($2,298.53). Company insiders own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc engages in the manufacturing and supply of wiring accessories, LED lighting, and portable power equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brand names.

