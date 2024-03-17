M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 31.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 20.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,608,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,158. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.58. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

