Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Mader Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Mader Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91.
About Mader Group
