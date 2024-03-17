Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MADGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Mader Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91.

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

