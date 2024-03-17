Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 515,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,554. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

