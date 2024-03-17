Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 554.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 46,572 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 59,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 645,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 57,376 shares during the period. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,435,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,518,000 after buying an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

