Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN opened at $46.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $46.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAIN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,518,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,549,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.