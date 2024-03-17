Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 827,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 14th total of 696,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,274.0 days.

Man Wah Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF opened at $0.63 on Friday. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

