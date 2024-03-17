Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 827,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the February 14th total of 696,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,274.0 days.
Man Wah Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF opened at $0.63 on Friday. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.
About Man Wah
