Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $247.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.94. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $139.64 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,465,000 after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 6,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

