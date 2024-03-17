Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Down 19.3% in February

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,725,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the February 14th total of 4,619,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 418.6 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS MAPGF remained flat at $1.09 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.34.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile
