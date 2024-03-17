Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.30 on Friday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marchex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marchex by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

