Mark Kosman Sells 26,898 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.