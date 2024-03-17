Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.57 and a 200 day moving average of $151.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

