McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after buying an additional 1,622,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %
MCD stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $279.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,071,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,998. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.
Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s
In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.
