MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD) Critical Comparison

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of MEI Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of MEI Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MEI Pharma and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEI Pharma $72.65 million 0.35 -$31.84 million $2.97 1.29 Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.00 -$8.28 million ($4.16) N/A

Risk & Volatility

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MEI Pharma. Innovus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MEI Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

MEI Pharma has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MEI Pharma and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEI Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

MEI Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.77%.

Profitability

This table compares MEI Pharma and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEI Pharma 39.06% 39.72% 18.26% Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57%

Summary

MEI Pharma beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies. It also develops ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor targeting the oxidative phosphorylation complex which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative breast cancer. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

