Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 24,785 shares changing hands.

Mentor Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

