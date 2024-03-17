Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $53.99 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $53.99 million and $2.18 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

