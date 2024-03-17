Metahero Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Metahero has a total market cap of $51.65 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.