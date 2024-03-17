MetisDAO (METIS) Market Capitalization Tops $553.51 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $105.42 or 0.00154513 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $553.51 million and approximately $51.77 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005696 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00015869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,282.56 or 1.00082168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 104.71078866 USD and is down -9.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $53,137,919.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

