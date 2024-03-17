MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 14th total of 177,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

MGE Energy stock remained flat at $75.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,619,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,153. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $83.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.62%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,006. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

