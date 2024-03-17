Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 14th total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 318,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 10.45. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 576,842 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,264.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 390,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276,049 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

