Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2024

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MISTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 14th total of 376,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 318,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,275. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 10.45 and a quick ratio of 10.45. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,465,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 576,842 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,264.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 390,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 276,049 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

Read More

