Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Stories

