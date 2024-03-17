Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,903,000 after buying an additional 981,159 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,066,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIGO has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

