Mission Produce, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mission Produce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Mission Produce’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mission Produce’s FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Mission Produce’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVO. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mission Produce

Mission Produce Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AVO stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $855.16 million, a PE ratio of 150.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mission Produce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 638.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 231,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $2,735,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,916,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,657,908.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.