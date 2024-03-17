Mizuho Downgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.62.

EQT stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after purchasing an additional 632,625 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

