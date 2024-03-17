Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.33, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of -0.32.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

