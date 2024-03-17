Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $58.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $53.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $464,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $464,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 128,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $6,747,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225 over the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 230.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.