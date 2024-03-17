Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by RK Asset Management LLC

RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries accounts for 4.4% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,435,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,059,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,691,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.83. 1,265,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.07. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $123.26. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

